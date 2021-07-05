Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan to create joint investment fund

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan will create a joint investment fund. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The agreement was reached within the framework of the visit of the Foreign Affairs Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev to Baku.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and agreed to consider the possibility of resumption of direct flights on Baku — Bishkek route.

They agreed to complete the construction of a recreation park and a secondary school in Bishkek at the expense of the grants from the government of Azerbaijan and to establish a trading house of Kyrgyzstan in Baku.

In addition, as noted, Ruslan Kazakbaev and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov discussed interaction and cooperation «on possible supplies of vaccines against COVID-19 to the Kyrgyz Republic.» In conclusion, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan got interested in Azerbaijan’s experience in attracting investments, fighting corruption and criminals, reforms in the field of public administration and the judicial system.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani government expressed his readiness to visit Kyrgyzstan in the fall of 2021.