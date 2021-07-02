18:18
USD 84.78
EUR 100.43
RUB 1.16
English

108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 108 medical workers, who worked at public and private medical institutions, have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, only 33 families of the victims have received compensation in the amount of 1 million soms.

The procedure for payment of compensation and its size have been changed from January 11, 2021. Medical workers infected with coronavirus are paid 75,000 soms, families of deceased health workers — 2.8 million each. To prove death from coronavirus infection, relatives have to collect the required package of documents.

At least 1,485 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic for the past 24 hours, including 923 in Bishkek.

2,019 people have died in the republic since March 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/199733/
views: 142
Print
Related
WHO warns of new wave of virus in Europe
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.5 million people globally
13,557 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,106 - in serious condition
51 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,485 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 127,880 in total
Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.1 million people globally
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
2 July, Friday
17:37
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
17:07
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
16:53
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund resumes financing of projects
16:31
Kumtor case: Zhanar Akayev summoned for questioning
16:14
Wife of Orhan Inandi appeals to President of Kyrgyzstan again