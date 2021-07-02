108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 108 medical workers, who worked at public and private medical institutions, have died from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, only 33 families of the victims have received compensation in the amount of 1 million soms.

The procedure for payment of compensation and its size have been changed from January 11, 2021. Medical workers infected with coronavirus are paid 75,000 soms, families of deceased health workers — 2.8 million each. To prove death from coronavirus infection, relatives have to collect the required package of documents.

At least 1,485 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic for the past 24 hours, including 923 in Bishkek.

2,019 people have died in the republic since March 2020.