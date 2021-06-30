Sadyr Japarov in Tajikistan: Number of documents signed

Several documents have been signed in Dushanbe during the official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Tajikistan. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.
The agreements are aimed at building up Kyrgyz-Tajik bilateral cooperation. The presidents of the two countries adopted a joint statement.
In addition, the following documents were signed:
- Agreement on cooperation in the field of pensions and social insurance between the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan and the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions under the Government of Tajikistan;
- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of civil service between the State Personnel Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Service Agency under the President of Tajikistan;
- Memorandum of cooperation in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan and the Committee for Youth Affairs and Sports under the Government of Tajikistan;
- Memorandum of cooperation between the Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar and the National News Agency of Tajikistan Khovar.