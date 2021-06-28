Third wave of COVID-19: Condition of Health Minister is satisfactory

The Health and Social Development Minister of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev is in satisfactory condition, he does not need hospitalization. Press center of the ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the official is in isolation at home and works remotely.

The head of the Ministry of Health contracted coronavirus last week. He isolated himself in his office with the driver, who is also ill.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev was vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and urged the population to follow his example.