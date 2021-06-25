14:59
USD 84.66
EUR 100.96
RUB 1.17
English

Only vaccination can prevent and relieve acute COVID-19 situation

Only vaccination can relieve the acute situation with the pandemic. Director of Preventive Medicine Research and Production Association of the Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural History, Professor Omor Kasymov told at a press conference.

According to him, there is an increase in coronavirus incidence throughout the CIS.

«Indeed, there is a small amount of vaccine in the country, practically none. Yesterday, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the healthcare system should be provided with oxygen concentrators, apparatus and devices. He said that there is money, which means that we need to buy vaccines. Only vaccination can relieve the acute situation with the virus,» Omor Kasymov said.

He noted that it is necessary to vaccinate from 70 to 90 percent of the population for formation of community immunity.

Professor Omor Kasymov added that the efforts of the population play an important role in protection against coronavirus.

«People should also help doctors and comply with the required epidemiological standards,» Omor Kasymov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/198915/
views: 156
Print
Related
COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine available for all citizens regardless of age
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev: Health Ministry will prevent recurrence of "black July"
Kyrgyzstan awaits AstraZeneca vaccine from South Korea
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: 25,000 doses of Sputnik V to be allocated for Bishkek
80,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Another batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today
COVID-19: Shopping centers in Bishkek ready to assist in vaccination
COVID-19: No cases of death after vaccination registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Manas airport steps up security measures Manas airport steps up security measures
Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized Third wave of COVID-19: Many young people in serious condition hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget Kyrgyzstan hires French company to manage budget
Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek Restrictions on work of cafes and restaurants after 23.00 lifted in Bishkek
25 June, Friday
14:39
COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine available for all citizens regardless of age COVID-19: Sputnik V vaccine available for all citizen...
13:55
UN to help Kyrgyzstan with projects on combatting coronavirus
13:34
Only vaccination can prevent and relieve acute COVID-19 situation
12:54
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan continues search for Orhan Inandi
12:41
All strains of coronavirus circulate in Kyrgyzstan