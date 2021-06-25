Only vaccination can prevent and relieve acute COVID-19 situation

Only vaccination can relieve the acute situation with the pandemic. Director of Preventive Medicine Research and Production Association of the Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural History, Professor Omor Kasymov told at a press conference.

According to him, there is an increase in coronavirus incidence throughout the CIS.

«Indeed, there is a small amount of vaccine in the country, practically none. Yesterday, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said that the healthcare system should be provided with oxygen concentrators, apparatus and devices. He said that there is money, which means that we need to buy vaccines. Only vaccination can relieve the acute situation with the virus,» Omor Kasymov said.

He noted that it is necessary to vaccinate from 70 to 90 percent of the population for formation of community immunity.

Professor Omor Kasymov added that the efforts of the population play an important role in protection against coronavirus.

«People should also help doctors and comply with the required epidemiological standards,» Omor Kasymov concluded.