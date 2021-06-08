COVID-19: 24-hour hospitals opened in Osh city

24-hour hospitals are opened in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A hospital has been opened today in the sports hall of the Alisher Navoi school, where doctors will work around the clock.

The City Hall added that it is planned to organize such hospitals in other microdistricts of Osh city.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev noted at a briefing today that the southern capital and Osh region have been included in the «red zone» in terms of the rate of spread of COVID-19. According to him, earlier, the red zone included Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions.