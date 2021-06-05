Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov

Rally of supporters of the missing citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi continues in Bishkek near the Government House.

The protesters sent an open appeal to the President Sadyr Japarov, which says that teachers, graduates, students of Sapat educational institution have been holding peaceful protests for the fifth day in a row. A flash mob with the hashtag #tabylsyn was launched on social media.

«Some of us met with the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Azamat Nogoibaev on June 2. Many government agencies are monitoring the disappearance of Orhan Inandi. Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich! Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to work in an intensive mode in search for the missing person. However, to this day, they do not really say anything, only speak in generalities. We ask you to provide the public with full information on the investigation,» the appeal says.

It was reported yesterday that Sapat graduates are ready to pay $ 1 million for information on the whereabouts of the missing Orhan Inandi.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.