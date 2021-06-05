14:40
USD 84.67
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.16
English

Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov

Rally of supporters of the missing citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi continues in Bishkek near the Government House.

The protesters sent an open appeal to the President Sadyr Japarov, which says that teachers, graduates, students of Sapat educational institution have been holding peaceful protests for the fifth day in a row. A flash mob with the hashtag #tabylsyn was launched on social media.

«Some of us met with the head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek Azamat Nogoibaev on June 2. Many government agencies are monitoring the disappearance of Orhan Inandi. Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich! Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to work in an intensive mode in search for the missing person. However, to this day, they do not really say anything, only speak in generalities. We ask you to provide the public with full information on the investigation,» the appeal says.

It was reported yesterday that Sapat graduates are ready to pay $ 1 million for information on the whereabouts of the missing Orhan Inandi.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. His whereabouts are unknown for the fourth day. Law enforcement agencies do not even have any versions of his disappearance.

The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inanda is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.
link: https://24.kg/english/196570/
views: 65
Print
Related
Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues
Another rally with demand to find Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek
Reward of $1 million promised for information about missing Orhan Inandi
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Rallies continue in Bishkek
Name of President of Kyrgyzstan used for deceptive purposes
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Security Council of Kyrgyzstan holds meeting
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: His wife appeals to President Sadyr Japarov
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Protesters march through center of Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Another rally held in Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Reward for help in search announced
Popular
Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season Only vaccinated tourists to be able to come to Kyrgyzstan this season
Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek Ex-director of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi goes missing in Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held on Old Square of Bishkek
Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek Rally in support of Orhan Inandi held near Embassy of Turkey in Bishkek
5 June, Saturday
14:25
Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan to provide military assistance to Kyrgyzstan
14:17
Supporters of missing Orhan Inandi appeal to Sadyr Japarov
14:08
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan about situation at border: No cause for concern
13:39
Interior Ministry: Active search for Kyrgyzstani Orhan Inandi continues
12:40
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan