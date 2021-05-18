Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin to meet in Sochi

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced that he would meet with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on May 24 in Sochi. RIA Novosti reports.

The head of the Russian Federation reportedly said this at the ceremony of presentation of credentials. «Relations of strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan are being strengthened. Together we contribute to development of Eurasian integration. We will have a substantive conversation on all these topics during the upcoming meeting with the President Sadyr Japarov on May 24 in Sochi,» Vladimir Putin said.

Our countries are united by common history. We have mutual trust and respect for each other. The Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic successfully interact in trade and economic, military-technical, cultural, humanitarian and other areas. Vladimir Putin

It was announced today that Sadyr Japarov switched to distance work in connection with the upcoming international events. Sadyr Japarov is expected to visit Russia at the end of May. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic also announced that the President would pay a visit to Turkey.