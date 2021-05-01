14:39
Situation at border: Number of injured reaches 163

At the moment, the number of people injured during the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 163 people. First Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a press conference.

According to her, 31 people were killed. The Minister of Health announced two more victims.

«There are 49 injured in Bishkek hospitals. Three people are in critical condition. There are enough medicines. Psychiatrists and psychologists provide assistance. The evacuated citizens are also provided with timely medical assistance,» Aliza Soltonbekova said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
