Situation at border: Health Minister announces two more deaths

Two more victims of the incident at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were transported today from International village. Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, they had died of gunshot wounds.

«Forensic experts will determine the time and exact cause of death,» the official said.

He noted that another imam with a gunshot wound is being transported. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev could not say how many people suffered during the conflict.

«We are at the border now and provide medical assistance in Kulundu village. The hospital was at the border. We closed it and transferred to the Family Medicine Center. All data on the victims are sent to the headquarters. The Leilek district is cut off from Batken region. We were transported by plane, by helicopter,» he stressed.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
