The first republican tournament in ordo (national game) is held in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Teams of athletes from all regions of the republic, as well as Osh and Bishkek cities, participate in the tournament.

Winners will get valuable gifts from the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Osh city, as well as diplomas from the Ordo Federation. The best players of the tournament will be granted the title of candidates and masters of sports.

The winners will also get tickets to the World Nomad Games in Turkey.