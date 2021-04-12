15:23
Local elections: Parties have three days to challenge election results

Political parties have three days to challenge the election results at certain polling stations. Chairman of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission Kairat Mamatov told 24.kg news agency.

He noted that the results of voting outside the polling stations were canceled at two more precincts the day before.

«Parties have the right to file complaints, we will study each of them and make decisions,» he said.

Kairat Mamatov added that the final results of the elections should be summed up within 20 days.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent) and Yntymak (8.3 percent).
