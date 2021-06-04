11:02
Price of mutton grows by almost 29 soms for 30 days in Kyrgyzstan

Mutton has risen in price by 28.8 soms, or 6.3 percent for a month in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation provided such data.

Other types of meat are also growing in price. So, price of pork grew by 23.8 soms, or 6.7 percent, beef — by 10 soms, or 2.3 percent. Price of poultry meat also grew by 3.1 soms.

The largest increase in prices was registered for potatoes — by 37.6 percent. Within a month, its price increased from 31.6 to 43.4 soms. Price of vegetable oil grew by 9.1 soms — up to 160.9 soms for the same period.

As of May 21, 2021, the annual inflation rate reached 10.7 percent. Prices of consumer goods and services, mainly of food products (sunflower oil, meat and sugar) and fuels and lubricants, continue growing.
