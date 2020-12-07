Bishkek hosts another rally against referendum

Another protest against referendum and amendments to the Constitution took place in Bishkek yesterday.

About 100 people spoke for a secular state and against holding a popular referendum.

The protesters gathered near the railway station and marched to Ala-Too square.

Followers of Arstan Alai also participated in the protest.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.