10:36
USD 84.80
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Bishkek hosts another rally against referendum

Another protest against referendum and amendments to the Constitution took place in Bishkek yesterday.

About 100 people spoke for a secular state and against holding a popular referendum.

The protesters gathered near the railway station and marched to Ala-Too square.

Followers of Arstan Alai also participated in the protest.

Eighty deputies of the Parliament initiated a law on holding a referendum to amend the Constitution. It has been submitted for public discussion on the official website of the Parliament.

The redrawing of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
link: https://24.kg/english/175735/
views: 115
Print
Related
Relevant committee approves bill on holding referendum
CEC to discuss bill on holding referendum on form of government
Single-person protest held at Constitutional Chamber’s building in Bishkek
Protesters demand resignation of head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in Bishkek
Participants of rally near Government House demand land transformation
Referendum to amend Constitution to require 120 million soms
Residents of Mady village dissatisfied with work of donkey farm
Pedestrian underpass sellers oppose payment of rent during quarantine
New draft Constitution - attempt to create authoritarian state
80 deputies initiate law on referendum to amend the Constitution
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister receives representative of UN Women in Kyrgyzstan
7 December, Monday
09:56
407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours 407 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzs...
09:53
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:49
Two more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:46
293 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 75,395 in total
09:39
Air pollution level decreases in all Bishkek districts
6 December, Sunday
13:00
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
5 December, Saturday
20:40
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
20:31
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country