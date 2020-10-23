Bishkek Education Department inflicts damage on capital of 30 million soms

The Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, in collusion with a private company, carried out illegal public procurement. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported today.

«From 2011 to 2018, officials of the Education Department of Bishkek, having entered into an agreement with representatives of one of the LLCs, procured services for preparation of heat distribution stations, maintenance and inspection of metering heat and electric energy devices, as well as cold and hot water metering devices without appropriate competition, that is, without holding a tender,» the state committee reported.

According to the State Committee for National Security, the damage inflicted on the City Hall is estimated at 30 million soms. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of abuse of office. An investigation is underway.