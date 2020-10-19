15:57
Sadyr Japarov tells about participation in presidential elections

Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said he was ready to participate in the presidential elections, if the legislation is changed. He told it to RIA Novosti.

Under the current law, Acting President cannot run for post of president. According to Sadyr Japarov, «it is too early to talk about this, a decision on this issue has not yet been made.»

Answering the questions from+ Russia 24 TV channel, Sadyr Japarov also said: «At the moment, amendments are being prepared to the legislation on the election of parliamentary deputies and the president. If, as a result of these changes in the law, it is allowed to participate in the elections, I will run.»

On October 6, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan was forced to declare the election results invalid after mass protests began in Bishkek, which developed into riots. The government of the country was replaced — the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign.
