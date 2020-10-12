Presidential elections held in Tajikistan

Presidential elections were held in Tajikistan the day before. RIA Novosti reports.

Voter turnout was 70 percent. The Central Election Commission started counting votes, the results of which will be announced today. Its Chairman, Bakhtiyor Khudoerzoda, noted that the elections were held freely and democratically, in accordance with the laws of the country, with high activity of citizens. No complaints or violations were registered.

Emomali Rahmon from the People’s Democratic Party, Rustam Latifzoda from the Agrarian Party, Abduhalim Gafforzoda from the Socialist Party, Rustam Rakhmatzoda from the Economic Reform Party and Miroj Abdulloyev from the Communist Party ran for post of the president of the republic.