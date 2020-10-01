11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

At least 11 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, five health workers became infected in Bishkek, two — in Osh, three — in Osh region and one — in Talas region.

Two health workers have been discharged from hospitals during the day after recovery, and 11 more — from home isolation.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 3,266 medical workers, 3,021 of them have recovered in the republic.