Entrepreneurs fined 267,000 soms in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan

Entrepreneurs and sellers on the markets were fined 267,000 soms in Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

The inspectors checked the trade market in Ak-Turpak area.

«For non-observance of sanitary rules, sellers and workers of catering points were issued a number of warnings. Protocols were drawn up and fines were imposed on restaurant owners who received several warnings,» the department informed.

In total, 89 protocols were drawn up in Kadamdzhai district and fines for 267,000 soms were imposed.