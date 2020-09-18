Bishkek City Hall urges citizens to avoid mass cleanups

The City Hall of Bishkek called on citizens and activists to avoid holding mass cleanups on the World Cleanup Day. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Bishkek residents always take part in cleaning of the city on the World Cleanup Day.

«Together with the City Hall of the capital, public associations, Bishkek residents participate in large-scale cleanups and put the capital in order. But this year the pandemic has made its adjustments, the epidemiological situation in the capital remains tense. In this regard, we earnestly ask the townspeople and activists not to gather for mass cleanups,» the City Hall noted.

The City Hall invited the townspeople and activists to go out into the yards of their houses, offices and put in order the adjacent territory, pick up the trash, but not risk their health.