National football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 96th place in FIFA ranking

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes the 96th place in the published FIFA ranking.

The ranking includes 210 teams. The top three are Belgium (1,765 points), France (1,733) and Brazil (1,712).

The national team of Kyrgyzstan has 1,240 points. It has been taking the 96th place since November 2019. Then the team played its last match as of today.

Matches of national teams are not held die to coronavirus. The postponed tournaments include qualifying matches for the World Cup — 2022 and the Asian Cup — 2023, in which Kyrgyzstanis participate. Nevertheless, the FIFA ranking was published twice during the pandemic. Next time it will be released on July 16.