Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek

Two rallies were held near the Pervomaisky District Court building in Bishkek.

Participants of one protest rally demanded to arrest the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, others — to free the ex-president.

Supporters of the former head of state tried to get to the entrance of the courthouse, but policemen pushed them aside to avoid clashes with protesters against Almazbek Atambayev.

After Almazbek Atambayev was removed from the hearing, he was taken out of the courthouse.

The former president is a defendant in several criminal cases. Hearings of two of them — unlawful release of a crime boss Aziz Batukaev and the events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8, 2019 — are ongoing.
