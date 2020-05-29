10:39
Kalicha Umuralieva about criminal case and search in her office

The head of City Parks municipal enterprise of the Bishkek City Hall Kalicha Umuralieva commented on the searches in her office and the ongoing criminal prosecution.

According to her, a statement was written by some Tadzhibaev, who would like to set up a commercial sales outlet in Yntymak park.

«He has paid 50,000 soms for two months, which were entered into the books in accordance with the law. The contract allows me to accept payment for two months. I don’t understand why a criminal case was opened,» Kalicha Umuralieva said.

The head of City Parks added that she was acquainted with the decision on institution of criminal proceedings under Article 237 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Commercial Bribery.»

«I don’t understand what’s going on,» she added.

It is known that the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan started criminal prosecution of Kalicha Umuralieva.
