The head of City Parks municipal enterprise Kalicha Umuralieva was detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Kalicha Umuralieva is charged with abuse of official position. She was detained by employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. According to unconfirmed information, Kalicha Umuralieva is suspected of illegal issue of permits for trade in park areas.

SCNS press center is unavailable for comment.