City Hall to spend 8 mln soms on patching in Bishkek

Authorities of Bishkek will spend 8,300 million soms on patching the streets in Bishkek. The state procurement portal says.

Bishkekasfaltservice announced a tender for patching. It is necessary to repair 7,700 square meters. The cost includes preparing the site with use of a compressor, loading and removing construction waste, pouring of bitumen, delivery and laying of asphalt. At the same time, the contractor must purchase the asphalt mix and bitumen from the customer.

The announcement states that the warranty period is 1 year from the date of acceptance of work.