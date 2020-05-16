13:35
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

City Hall to spend 8 mln soms on patching in Bishkek

Authorities of Bishkek will spend 8,300 million soms on patching the streets in Bishkek. The state procurement portal says.

Bishkekasfaltservice announced a tender for patching. It is necessary to repair 7,700 square meters. The cost includes preparing the site with use of a compressor, loading and removing construction waste, pouring of bitumen, delivery and laying of asphalt. At the same time, the contractor must purchase the asphalt mix and bitumen from the customer.

The announcement states that the warranty period is 1 year from the date of acceptance of work.
link: https://24.kg/english/152962/
views: 89
Print
Related
165.8 million soms spent on road patching in Kyrgyzstan for 6 months
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
13:12
Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy vehicles Three of infected with coronavirus - drivers of heavy v...
12:47
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.5 people globally
12:36
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar returns to 77 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
City Hall to spend 8 mln soms on patching in Bishkek
12:06
UN plans to revive carp fishing industry in Issyk-Kul region