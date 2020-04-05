14:33
Kyrgyzstan announces online talent contest

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan, together with Tumar radio station, will hold an online talent contest «Become a star staying at home!». Press service of the ministry reported.

Everyone can take part in the competition.

Applicants have to shoot their talent on a video (not more than 4 minutes) and post it on their Instagram page with the hashtag #tumarstar.

The main condition is that the video must be shot at home. Instagram page of participant must be open. Unlimited number of videos can be posted from one account.

Applications for participation are accepted until April 15.

The results of the competition in several categories will be announced on April 20.

The total prize fund of the competition is 100,000 soms.
