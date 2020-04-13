11:25
Contest of ideas to overcome effects of coronavirus announced in Kyrgyzstan

A competition for innovators for overcoming the effects of coronavirus pandemic has been announced in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications reports.

The essence is the search for new ideas to address the social and economic consequences of the pandemic. «UNDP and the State Communications Committee invite innovators, representatives of the private sector and civil society to take part in the contest Challenge to Open Innovation — Inno4Kg. The initiative is aimed at development of quick, diverse and effective solutions aimed at overcoming the cascading consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and meeting the urgent needs of vulnerable groups of the population,» the department noted.

Projects are to be implemented from May to September 2020. Each of the winners of the competition will receive up to $ 10,000 for implementation. Additional information and application forms have been posted on the UNDP website.
