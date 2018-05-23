10:46
USD 68.41
EUR 80.77
RUB 1.12
English

Kazakhstan announces contest for best essay about Chingiz Aitmatov

By the 90th anniversary of the writer, the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty has announced a competition for the best essays «Influence of Chingiz Aitmatov’s works on my life.» The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan oblasts and Almaty city at the age of 12-25 can take part in the contest. Winners will be awarded prizes and gifts.

The essays are accepted in the state or official language until May 27.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Deputies to consider demarcation of border with Kazakhstan behind closed doors
CSTO Defense Ministers to discuss security threats in Central Asia
Kyrgyzstani wins International Semi-Marathon in Kazakhstan
PM demands to popularize Chingiz Aitmatov’s legacy
Kiev hosts Chingiz Aitmatov commemoration meeting
Migrants voice difficulties they face in Kazakhstan
Issyk-Kul Lake hosts International Sailing Race
Central square in Karakol proposed to be named after Chingiz Aitmatov
Kyrgyzstan not oppose veterinary posts on border with Kazakhstan
Prime ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan talked over phone
Popular
Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation Additional funds to be allocated to improve water supply and sanitation
CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan CPJ welcomes positive development in Kyrgyzstan
Sapar Isakov ready for detention Sapar Isakov ready for detention
Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley Radiative Kyrgyzstan. Uranium in Mailuu-Suu threatens entire Fergana Valley