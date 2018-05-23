Kazakhstan announces contest for best essay about Chingiz Aitmatov

By the 90th anniversary of the writer, the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Almaty has announced a competition for the best essays «Influence of Chingiz Aitmatov’s works on my life.» The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South-Kazakhstan oblasts and Almaty city at the age of 12-25 can take part in the contest. Winners will be awarded prizes and gifts.

The essays are accepted in the state or official language until May 27.