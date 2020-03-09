Electronic ticketing: Salary of bus drivers promised to be raised

After introduction of electronic ticketing system, the salary of bus drivers will increase by 85 percent. Director of the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Company Nurlan Koichubakov told at a press conference.

He noted that management of the municipal enterprise expects that after full implementation of the system, the income of the enterprise will increase.

The director of Bishkek Trolleybus Department Arthur Omurzakov added that the enterprise was also considering the issue of raising salaries.

«I can’t voice an exact figure so far, we are carrying out an analysis now,» he stressed.

Since the beginning of the pilot regime, many drivers have sabotaged introduction of electronic ticketing.