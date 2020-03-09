17:03
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Electronic ticketing: Salary of bus drivers promised to be raised

After introduction of electronic ticketing system, the salary of bus drivers will increase by 85 percent. Director of the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Company Nurlan Koichubakov told at a press conference.

He noted that management of the municipal enterprise expects that after full implementation of the system, the income of the enterprise will increase.

The director of Bishkek Trolleybus Department Arthur Omurzakov added that the enterprise was also considering the issue of raising salaries.

«I can’t voice an exact figure so far, we are carrying out an analysis now,» he stressed.

Since the beginning of the pilot regime, many drivers have sabotaged introduction of electronic ticketing.
link: https://24.kg/english/145935/
views: 57
Print
Related
Bishkek starts issue of electronic travel cards to pensioners
Electronic ticketing: Mass installation of validators starts in Bishkek
Electronic ticketing. How travel card looks like
Electronic ticketing to be launched in public transport of Bishkek by October
Seven companies ready to implement Electronic Ticketing project
Municipal services of Bishkek sabotage e-ticketing
Popular
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
9 March, Monday
16:55
March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and provocateurs March for women's rights: Police fine protesters and pr...
16:41
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives in Bishkek
16:32
Electronic ticketing: Salary of bus drivers promised to be raised
16:24
Nationwide testing to take place from May 15 to May 20 in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan offers up a sacrifice against coronavirus