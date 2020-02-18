17:43
Bishkek starts issue of electronic travel cards to pensioners

Issue of preferential electronic cards to pay for travel by public transport started in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The preferential travel cards began to be issued to pensioners, citizens with disabilities and postmen.

The City Hall reminds that the cards are individual, they are red.

«Our responsible employees invite each city resident individually and personally issue them individual travel cards,» the City Hall noted.

To get a card one needs to have a passport and a pension certificate with a stamp from the Social Fund, set not later than in 2019. People with disabilities need to take a disability certificate with them.

Recall, cashless payment for travel by public transport in introduced in Bishkek from March 1.
