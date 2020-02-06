Askar Akayev’s son suddenly passes away in Moscow

Son of the first president of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev, Aidar, suddenly died in Moscow yesterday. Relatives of the family told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the 44-year-old Aidar Akayev had a sudden cardiac arrest. Doctors did not manage to save him.

Recall, the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan, ousted on March 24, 2005, has four children — Bermet, Aidar, Saadat and Ilim.

Bermet and Aidar Akayevs ran for the Parliament and received deputy seats from Alga Kyrgyzstan party in power. This caused widespread protest in the country. As a result of the rallies that ended on March 24, 2005 with capture of the White House, Askar Akayev was overthrown. He fled the country with his family.

Aidar Akayev was married to the daughter of a well-known in the cinematography circles family of the Chokubaevs — Saikal. They have three children.

After the Akayevs moved to Moscow, Aidar was engaged in business.