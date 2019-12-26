13:30
New Year fair opens in Bishkek

New Year fair was opened in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The municipality decided to domesticate the Christmas tradition of European cities and arrange a New Year fair in the mini park near Kurmanjan Datka monument in the capital.

Unique, extraordinary New Year gifts for the loved ones and friends can be purchased there: jewelry, sweet gingerbread cookies, handmade dishes, souvenirs, organic products, honey, tea. The fair will last until December 30.

«The hit of the season is hot coffee, chocolate and magic cookies with the City Hall logo,» the municipality noted.

Free Tulpar cards for travel in public transport are handed out at the fair. As the City Hall stressed, their holders will become «secret townspeople.»

«It is important for us to check the system before its mass launch. Comments and suggestions can be voiced by calling 0703075727,» the municipality added.
