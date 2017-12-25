Talas residents demand opening of New Year fair

Entrepreneurs of Talas town hold a protest today. As the participants of the meeting told 24.kg news agency, they are outraged by decision of officials to ban New Year fair.

About 20 people came to the building of the regional state administration.

According to the office of the plenipotentiary representative of the government in the region, officials talked to the protesters. After the negotiations, the entrepreneurs were allowed to trade on Manas Street . Representatives of the regional administration promised to prepare trading places by tomorrow.

According to entrepreneurs, New Year fair was held in Talas annually. However, this year they were forbidden to take out the goods on the street. Local entrepreneurs mainly sell their own products.