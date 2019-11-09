Team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup

National team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the UAE team at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup.

Qualification competitions among teams under 19 are held in Iran. Kyrgyzstanis lost the debut match to the Iranians — 0: 3 on November 6. In the second round held on November 8, Kyrgyzstanis defeated the representatives of the UAE — 2: 0.

Emir Shigaibaev (39th minute) and Ryskeldi Artykbaev (45th minute) scored goals. Goalkeeper of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Pryadkin saved a penalty.

Kyrgyzstanis will meet with the team of Nepal in the final round on November 10.