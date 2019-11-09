14:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup

National team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the UAE team at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup.

Qualification competitions among teams under 19 are held in Iran. Kyrgyzstanis lost the debut match to the Iranians — 0: 3 on November 6. In the second round held on November 8, Kyrgyzstanis defeated the representatives of the UAE — 2: 0.

Emir Shigaibaev (39th minute) and Ryskeldi Artykbaev (45th minute) scored goals. Goalkeeper of the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic Artem Pryadkin saved a penalty.

Kyrgyzstanis will meet with the team of Nepal in the final round on November 10.
link:
views: 108
Print
Related
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
Kyrgyz Football Federation to be fined due to hooliganism of fan
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Myanmar 7:0
Kyrgyzstan not get into final stage of Asian Football Cup
Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE at Asian Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan defeats Lebanon at Asian Football Championship qualification
Women's team of Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at International Football Tournament
Kyrgyzstan loses to Tajikistan at 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification
Football team from Kyrgyzstan gets into traffic accident, one footballer dies
Three Kyrgyzstanis banned from football for life
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan
Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek
9 November, Saturday
14:23
Hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for the Olympics Hockey team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification...
13:43
Explosion at fast food cafe. Two victims discharged from hospital
13:21
Team of Kyrgyzstan defeats UAE at qualification for 2020 AFC Cup
13:01
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
12:43
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at International Table Tennis Tournament