Two microdistricts of Bishkek will have no cold water tomorrow, October 24. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Supply of drinking water will be temporarily suspended in Ala-Too-1 and Ala-Too-2 microdistricts in the area bounded by Ara-Kol, Zapadnaya, Uluk-Too, Dmitrov, Kyzyl-Too Streets from 9.00 to 17.00.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Ala-Too water intake.