Schoolchildren of Kyrgyzstan will have school break for eight days — from November 4 to November 11 inclusive. Information was confirmed by the Ministry of Education and Science of the country.

In winter, students will rest for 12 days — from December 30 to January 10. In the spring, schoolchildren will have a 10-day break — from March 21 to March 30.

The ministry added that additional a week-long break is scheduled for the first-graders in the third quadmester.