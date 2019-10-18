Moscow police illegally detain two Kyrgyzstanis

Police illegally detained two citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow. Press service of the Ombudsman of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Kyrgyzstanis were detained on October 16. The 24-year-old Nuriza Jeenalieva and 26-year-old Akzhol Uramchin uulu were taken to Novokosino police department, where they are still kept.

«They were not provided with a lawyer; they were not provided with services of an interpreter. They were not familiarized with materials of the case. In addition, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan was not informed of the fact of the detention of its citizens,» said the Ombudsman.

Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov wrote a letter to the Commissioner for Human Rights of Russia with a request to assist in protecting the rights of the Kyrgyzstanis.