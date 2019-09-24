Border guards extort money from smuggler in Tokmak

Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found servicemen of the State Border Service guilty of extortion of a bribe and corruption. Investigator of the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Bishkek garrison Chyngyz Azhibaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a shift supervisor and the head of the department of the border veterinary control point of Tokmak Avtododrozhny checkpoint extorted money from a woman who tried to smuggle vegetable oil into Kyrgyzstan.

«The head of the department S.A., being aware that the citizen of Kazakhstan was carrying goods without accompanying documents, told about it to A.N. The latter began to extort money from her for illegal crossing of the border. The defendants threatened the woman with sending her cargo back,» Chyngyz Azhibaev said.

As a result, S.A. was sentenced to a fine of 2 million soms, and A.N. — 2,260 million soms.