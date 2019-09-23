17:09
Native of Kyrgyzstan gives birth, leaves baby in toilet

A native of Kyrgyzstan gave birth to a baby in a toilet at Kolomenskaya metro station in Moscow and left the newborn there. Russian media report.

The incident occurred on September 19. The migrant was admitted to Yudin maternity hospital. She told the doctors that she had left her baby in the toilet.

A cleaning lady found the baby and reported to emergency services. The newborn girl was hospitalized; nothing is known about her condition.

Law enforcers consider the issue on institution of criminal proceedings, media say.
