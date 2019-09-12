Kyrgyzstan in EEU: Two checkpoints still not equipped

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is considering implementation of protocol in the framework of the agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on provision of technical assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev asked why checkpoints have not yet been equipped, although work on their installation should have been completed in 2017. Government officials explained that only 2 checkpoints out of 14 were not modernized, including the largest — Dostuk.

Representatives of the State Tax service noted that it was necessary to buy 35 private landed property located around Dostuk. But the owners appealed to court. Litigation began.

Required $ 2 million for acquisition of these dwellings were received by the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017.

«The land plots have been purchased in July 2018, the amount of payments amounted to 135,431 million soms. According to the results of the work, the territory of Dostuk automobile checkpoint is already more than 3 hectares,» officials said.

In mid-August 2018, a copy of the title certification document for the purchased property was sent to the Federal Customs Service of Russia to prepare a state contract for designing works at Dostuk checkpoint.

«But the FCS of the Russian Federation has not yet decided on design organization, since those who expressed their intention to provide their services in the design of the organization did not meet the set criteria,» added Elnura Mambetzhunusheva, Deputy Chairperson of the State Customs Service.

She explained that, taking into account the circumstances, the FCS of Russia made proposals to extend the time for reconstruction of Torugart, Irkestam, Karamyk, Kyzyl-Bel, Kairagach, Jalal-Abad, Shamaldysay, Kara-Suu and Kyzyl-Kiya — until August 2019, and the terms of work at Dostuk and Bor-Dobo — until December 2020.

The deputies supported the protocol in the second reading and sent the document for voting.