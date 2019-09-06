13:15
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 120.7 million of net investments for six months

Net inflow of foreign direct investment to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 120.7 million for the first half of 2019. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

Kyrgyzstan has received $ 393.7 million of investments for six months. This is 59.4 percent more than in 2018. At the same time, there was an increase in the volume of loans received from non-residents, as well as reinvested profits.

But the outflow of investments amounted to $ 273 million, having increased by 15.5 percent compared to last year. This is due to an increase in the outflow of trade loans and reinvested profits.
