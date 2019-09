Kyrgyzstan marked its 28th anniversary of independence on August 31.

U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu congratulated citizens of the country on the holiday and participated in installation of a yurt.

The traditional nomad dwelling turned out to be medium in size. The head of the U.S. diplomatic mission was particularly impressed by tunduk and its installation.

Donald Lu tries to surprise Kyrgyzstanis on each national holiday. He sang, for example, Zharamazan on Orozo Ait.