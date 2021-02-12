Donald Lu: Profession of journalist dangerous in Bishkek and in Washington

U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Donald Lu said today at Chyndyk Investigative Journalism Forum that it is dangerous to be a journalist anywhere in the world.

Donald Lu cited an example when an Associated Press photographer was attacked by protesters during January 6 riots in Washington.

According to the head of the diplomatic mission, what distinguishes democracy from dictatorship is whether those who attack the media workers are held accountable.

Donald Lu noted that Kyrgyzstan remains the most democratic country in Central Asia thanks to journalists and civil society.