Sadyr Japarov thanks USA for help in fight against pandemic

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on the current directions and prospects of bilateral cooperation.

The President expressed gratitude to the American side for helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He congratulated Donald Lu on his appointment as Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, expressing confidence that in his new capacity he will apply his knowledge and experience to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The U.S. Ambassador noted that in the current difficult time the American side was ready to expand cooperation in three areas: provision of humanitarian assistance, fight against further spread of the pandemic, and democratic transformations. At the same time, he expressed his readiness to build up cooperation in vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection and combating consequences of the pandemic.