State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.7 per each citizen

As of the end of June, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 698.7 per each citizen. Over the month, the debt burden has grown by $ 2.7.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of June 30, 2019, the total volume of the state debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,471.91 billion (310,765.75 billion soms), including $ 3,792.64 billion (263,561.38 billion soms) of external, and $ 679.27 million (47,204.37 billion soms) of internal debt.

Over the month, the country’s debt increased by $ 18.05 million. At the same time, external debt grew by $ 9.64 million, and internal — by $ 8.41 million. Most of all, Kyrgyzstan still owes to the Export-Import Bank of China — $ 1,702 billion (44.9 percent of the country’s total external debt). Over the month, the figure increased by $ 540,000.

At the end of June 2019, the state debt amounted to 51.4 percent of GDP.

As of July 1, 2019, at least 6.4 million people lived in the republic. An average salary in the Kyrgyz Republic is 16,287 soms. To pay off the state debt, each Kyrgyzstani has to give 2.98 salaries.
