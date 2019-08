UNESCO invited Zhyldyz children’s ensemble to participate in the International Festival in Paris. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The folk ensemble Zhyldyz of the Center for Children and Youth Creativity at the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan was founded in 1987. About 150 children from 4 to 18 years old are members of the ensemble. In 2009, it was awarded the title of «folk ensemble.»

Its permanent leader is Natalya Bykova.