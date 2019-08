Bus route No. 6 was extended to Tunguch microdistrict. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Buses continue the route from Kok-Dzhar housing estate along Dostoevsky Street to Ankara Street and go to Tunguch microdistrict.

The city administration reminds that before that, the buses ran along the route Ak-Ordo — Kok-Dzhar housing estate.