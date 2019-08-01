Andijan – Osh, Ferghana – Osh bus routes planned to be opened in near future

«We need to speed up opening of Andijan — Osh and Fergana — Osh routes, an agreement on which was reached during a bilateral meeting of the competent authorities of our countries in the field of international road transport,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov.

According to him, it is necessary to resolve the issue of unhindered passage of Kyrgyz vehicles through checkpoints on the Uzbek border. In addition, the issue of a 30 percent discount on freight rail transportation of Kyrgyz goods in Uzbekistan is on the agenda.

«Since June, the issue of payment of insurance premiums from road transport, which enters Uzbekistan, has been taken off the table. The Kyrgyz side has completely canceled fees from Uzbek vehicles,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic proposed to increase mutual trade by creation of joint ventures and logistics centers. He is confident that this will increase production, create new jobs, and improve the infrastructure of border regions.