Tax liabilities amount to 4.4 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan

As of July 1, 2019, the tax liabilities amounted to 4,483.6 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service of the republic reported.

The fiscal authorities have carried out work on the enforced collection of tax debts for six months. As a result, the budget received 2,549 billion soms that is 733.1 million soms, or 40.4 percent, more than in 2018.

Bad tax debt in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 2,871.9 billion soms.

«Taxpayers received 48,943 tax decisions for 4,720.4 billion soms. At least 1,755.9 billion soms were collected on handed 34,036 decisions. In addition, 1,901 tax and payment claims were submitted to the accounts of taxpayers for 1,860 billion soms, which is 14 claims, or 674.8 million soms more than in 2018. At least 11.4 million soms of them have been collected,» the STS stressed.

In addition, 2,619 inventories of property for 488.1 million soms have been carried out to collect debt. At least 8.9 million soms were collected from the sale of property on 178 materials.

«For the untimely payment of taxes to budget, 2,303 administrative fines for 5.9 million soms were imposed, 4.7 million soms of them were collected. At the same time, the tax authorities, in accordance with the procedure for recognizing and writing off bad debts, approved by a government decree, wrote off the debts of 241 entities for 54.8 million soms,» the State Tax Service said.