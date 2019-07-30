Azimzhan Askarov asks to allow participation in review of his case

Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov, sentenced to life imprisonment, asks the judicial board of the Chui Regional Court to allow his participation in the process. The case of Azimzhan Askarov was sent for revision based on newly discovered facts.

According to lawyers of Azimzhan Askarov, not allowing their client to be present in court as a participant means a gross violation of his rights. But the convict was not brought to court.

The head of the human rights center Bir Duino Toleikan Ismailova added that this was the requirement of the Constitution. Prosecutor opposed it. «Read the Constitution. We must challenge the prosecutor,» said Toleikan Ismailova.

The human rights activist stressed that Azimzhan Askarov is ill and he is almost 70 years old. Under the new Criminal and the Criminal Procedure Codes, due to the decriminalization of punishments, he must be released.

Azimzhan Askarov was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder a policeman during the June events in the south of the republic in 2010.